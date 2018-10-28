Man is in custody following Walkerville standoff with police
A man has been charged with a domestic violence-related offence following a standoff with Windsor police on Saturday in Walkerville.
Officers recovered a pellet gun and a baseball bat at the scene
A man is in custody facing a domestic violence-related charge following a standoff with Windsor police on Saturday, officials say.
Police were called to the scene at 643 Pierre Ave. in Walkerville around 8:30 a.m. in response to a domestic dispute.
The standoff continued until 4 p.m.
Police confirmed the offender was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries, and has been released from hospital, arrested and charged.
