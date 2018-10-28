Man is in custody following Walkerville standoff with police

A man is in custody facing a domestic violence-related charge following a standoff with Windsor police on Saturday, officials say.

Police were called to the scene at 643 Pierre Ave. in Walkerville around 8:30 a.m. in response to a domestic dispute.

The standoff continued until 4 p.m.

Police confirmed the offender was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries, and has been released from hospital, arrested and charged.

Officers recovered a pellet gun and a baseball bat at the scene.

