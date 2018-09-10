Skip to Main Content
19-year-old arrested as suspect for Walkerville shooting

Windsor police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting that happened early hours on Saturday in Walkerville.

Windsor police have requested to hold the suspect in custody for 72 hours

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Walkerville home on Saturday early morning. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

A suspect for the Walkerville shooting has been arrested by Windsor police Saturday at around noon.

Police has requested for the 19-year-old man be held in custody for 72 hours for investigation.

The shooting happened Saturday at around 1:35 a.m., at a home located at the 300 block of Hall Ave., between Riverside Drive and Assumption Street. An 18-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The forensic identification unit with police have been processing the scene inside the home.

Major crimes branch is continuing to investigate.

