Skip to Main Content
Walkerville shooting now investigated as a homicide

Walkerville shooting now investigated as a homicide

Windsor police are now investigating the Walkerville shooting as a homicide after the victim died Monday afternoon from his injuries.

The family of the 18-year-old victim has donated his organs

CBC News ·
The forensic identification unit processed the scene at the home. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

The 18-year-old victim in the Walkerville shooting has died as of Monday afternoon. Police are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Darrion Moffatt was shot Saturday at around 1:35 a.m. at a home located in the 300 block of Hall Avenue, between Riverside Drive and Assumption Street.

After his death, his family has donated his organs, according to Paula Jessop who is a friend of the family.

Later that day, police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to the shooting.

Major crimes branch continues to investigate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us