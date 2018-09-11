Walkerville shooting now investigated as a homicide

The 18-year-old victim in the Walkerville shooting has died as of Monday afternoon. Police are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Darrion Moffatt was shot Saturday at around 1:35 a.m. at a home located in the 300 block of Hall Avenue, between Riverside Drive and Assumption Street.

After his death, his family has donated his organs, according to Paula Jessop who is a friend of the family.

Later that day, police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to the shooting.

Major crimes branch continues to investigate.