Walkerville shooting now investigated as a homicide
Windsor police are now investigating the Walkerville shooting as a homicide after the victim died Monday afternoon from his injuries.
The family of the 18-year-old victim has donated his organs
The 18-year-old victim in the Walkerville shooting has died as of Monday afternoon. Police are now investigating the case as a homicide.
Darrion Moffatt was shot Saturday at around 1:35 a.m. at a home located in the 300 block of Hall Avenue, between Riverside Drive and Assumption Street.
After his death, his family has donated his organs, according to Paula Jessop who is a friend of the family.
Later that day, police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to the shooting.
Major crimes branch continues to investigate.