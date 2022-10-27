'Suspicious' overnight fire causes nearly $2M in damage to Walkerville restaurant

Windsor police officers from the arson unit are investigating a "suspicious" fire at a Walkerville restaurant.

Patrol officers were dispatched to Milos Greek Grill at the corner of Wyandotte Street East and Chilver Road at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say the blaze caused nearly $2 million in damage and no injuries have been reported.

Windsor firefights inspect what's left of Milos Greek Grill in Walkerville after an overnight blaze. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Investigators have revealed someone broke into the restaurant twice in recent months, most recently over the weekend where nothing was stolen. However, in the other instance on July 3, police say money and alcohol was taken.

"There have been two recent incidents of break-and-enter to this location, and after an investigation by the fire marshal we are considering it to be a suspicious fire at this time," said Windsor police Const. Bianca Jackson.

Police are asking anyone in the area to review surveillance footage or dash cam video for anything suspicious.