Major crime branch investigating a shooting in Walkerville

The major crime branch is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Hall Avenue in Windsor, Ont., Windsor police confirmed.

The forensic identification unit is on site at a Walkerville house on Sunday after one person was taken to hospital.

Yellow police tape surrounds the house on Hall Avenue.

Windsor police were first called to the scene around 1:40 a.m. ET.

Police confirmed that they are actively investigating but could not provide more information.