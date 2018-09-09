Major crime branch investigating a shooting in Walkerville
The forensic identification unit is on site at a Walkerville house in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday after one person was taken to hospital.
Police say 1 person was taken to hospital
The major crime branch is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Hall Avenue in Windsor, Ont., Windsor police confirmed.
Yellow police tape surrounds the house on Hall Avenue.
Windsor police were first called to the scene around 1:40 a.m. ET.
Police confirmed that they are actively investigating but could not provide more information.