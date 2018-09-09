Skip to Main Content
Major crime branch investigating a shooting in Walkerville

Major crime branch investigating a shooting in Walkerville

The forensic identification unit is on site at a Walkerville house in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday after one person was taken to hospital.

Police say 1 person was taken to hospital

CBC News ·
The forensic identification unit is on scene at a Windsor home after one person was taken to hospital. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

The major crime branch is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Hall Avenue in Windsor, Ont., Windsor police confirmed.

The forensic identification unit is on site at a Walkerville house on Sunday after one person was taken to hospital. 

Yellow police tape surrounds the house on Hall Avenue. 

Windsor police were first called to the scene around 1:40 a.m. ET.

Police confirmed that they are actively investigating but could not provide more information. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us