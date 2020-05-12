Former student speaks out about behaviour of Windsor drama teacher stripped of licence

"Like a huge weight lifted off my shoulders," is how former Walkerville Collegiate Institute drama student Sierra Pomerleau describes hearing about an Ontario College of Teachers decision to strip her former drama teacher of his credentials.

"I was relieved," said Pomerleau in a CBC News interview. "Just knowing that he's not going to be able to teach anyone again, that he's not going to be able to manipulate or traumatize anyone at least through teaching again."

Pomerleau was one of six students who presented evidence to a discipline committee of abuses they alleged took place involving John Anthony Clark Nabben. Nabben was found guilty of misconduct and stripped of his teaching credentials on Thursday, May 7.

Nabben was accused of, among other things, physically, sexually, verbally, psychologically or emotionally abusing students while teaching for the Greater Essex County District School Board.

He was fired from the board in 2017.

In a hearing notice from the Discipline Committee of the Ontario College of Teachers, students laid out accusations of sexual comments being made during rehearsals.

Nabben allegedly told one student she wasn't being sexual enough and to make her performance quote "more orgasmic.'

I was relieved. - Sierra Pomerleau, Former student at Walkerville Collegiate Institute

Another student said he made a suggestive joke when he told her to "get on her knees."

Other pupils said he made racist jokes or used stereotypical accents in class and once made the comment, "I just don't like Asians."

And while Pomerleau said she never experienced any of the sexual behaviour others brought before the committee, she did feel Nabben was manipulative.

"It was very much that he would build up our egos, so he could tear us down again, just so he could tear us down again.

READ | Notice of Hearing between Ontario College of Teachers Discipline Committee and John Nabben:

Pomerleau was a student at Walkerville Collegiate from 2011 to 2015. The allegation she put forward to the committee lays out a 2015 experience she had while rehearsing for a musical with the band. She said Nabben knew singing wasn't her strong suit.

She was panicking at the time because she didn't know all the musical terminology that was being used.

"I started crying and he pulled me into the green room which is the band room. He yelled at me, he told me I was worthless. He told me if I couldn't get my anxiety together that I'd never make it in life. He told me I was worthless," said Pomerleau, who lives with anxiety.

Pomerleau told CBC News she had complained to a guidance counsellor but that nothing was done. She said she's angry that it has taken this long for "something to be done about it."

He yelled at me, he told me I was worthless. - Sierra Pomerleau

She added that her experiences with Nabben ruined her love of acting.

"I'm sad that I don't do theater anymore, because every time I go into a theater or step up on a stage, I get this immense anxiety," said Pomerleau.

The Ontario College of Teacher's discipline panel is still working to write up the official decision against Naben, as well as the reasoning for that decision. That will be available in the next couple of weeks.

CBC News made attempts to reach Nabben for comment but was unsuccessful.