$1.7M Walkerville row home fire started in kitchen

The investigation into a weekend Walkerville row home fire reveals it started in the kitchen, in one of six units, at 1264 Argyle Rd.

Windsor fire says the cause is accidental and there were no injuries.

It's estimated the damage at $1.7 million, for structure and contents.

At about 6 a.m. Saturday, a fire spread through the attics of six town home units. Fire prevention officer John Lee said the 105-year-old units have a common attic.

All six were planned to be demolished in order for the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to investigate.