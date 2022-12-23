3rd Christmas without a church emotional for Walkerville parishioners

This Christmas marks the third year in a row where parishioners won't be inside the Walkerville Evangelical Baptist Church after fire gutted the building in 2019.

Construction is scheduled to be finished in February.

Miriam Suryawan recently stepped back inside the building for the first time.

"All of the emotions, the excitement is just all coming back. Also just a little bit of sadness because just from what our church used to be. A lot of mixed emotions, said Suryawan.

Looking out of the new, large glass windows is bringing flashbacks of old memories for the mostly Filipino congregation.

Emotional Christmas for parishioners after church fire 3 years ago Duration 2:25 Parishioners at the Walkerville Evangelical Baptist Church are still waiting for construction to be finished after a fire gutted their building in 2019.

At the time, the church fire was devastating for her in addition to a very personal loss Suryawan was experiencing.

"The week of the fire, my husband and I had a miscarriage. We struggled through fertility. It's kind of coming all full circle," she said.

Since then, Suryawan and her husband said they have been blessed with triplet girls, who are now 10 months old.

"To be able to raise our family where we had met, it's just such a beautiful thing to be able to give our children to bless our children with a home, a church home that's finally come together," said Suryawan.

After a miscarriage around the time of the fire in 2019, Arnie Suryawan and Miriam Suryawan now have 10-month-old triplet girls. (Miriam Suryawan)

The church had been standing for 107 years before the fire on Oct. 27, 2019. It was later ruled accidental.

Pastor Tom Perry said his church congregation is closer than ever.

"Truthfully it's just a building. The church, we are the building. This is just mortar and brick," said Perry.