Condo project at a crossroads as Walkerville looks to balance neighbourhood wants, need for more housing

High home prices and a homelessness problem highlight the need for more housing, but residents in one Walkerville neighbourhood say a new development is too large and doesn't quite fit the surrounding area.

In March, city council voted 7-3 in favour of a four-storey condo development at the corner of Devonshire Court and Kildare Road. Six years prior, the city's heritage planner at the time suggested three single-family homes should be built in that location, which city council supported.

Now, it has become an election issue in Ward 4 and something the eight candidates running have different opinions about.

One of the main concerns residents are voicing is the stark contrast between what they were promised in 2016 and how the project is now proceeding. However, it's been paused for the time being as some neighbours are contesting council's decision through the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

Some residents in opposition say they aren't against building more housing capacity in their neighbourhood. The issue, they say, is the development is much larger than others in the area, doesn't fit with the historic feel and fails to fully comply with the city's own planning guidelines.

Tura Cousins Wilson, an architect who is not involved in the project, said the balancing act playing out in Windsor's Walkerville neighbourhood is "challenging and complex."

"In a lot of ways, city planning shouldn't be politicized, it shouldn't be councillors making decisions whether for or against, which is my opinion," said Cousins Wilson, architect and principal at the Studio of Contemporary Architecture in Toronto. "It should be from planning and professional policies that make guidelines for zoning and adding new density, adding new housing in neighbourhoods."

However, the issue has become part of the election campaign in Ward 4. Since Chris Holt, current councillor for that area, is running for mayor, it's left the race wide open with eight people vying for that seat.

CBC News emailed each candidate to better understand their position on this development.

Greg Heil

"As a local citizen, I deeply regret the deceit of the developer who promised three single family lots as basis for demolition application only to reveal true intention for medium density multiple residential after the fact. But, as a planner, understanding the need for housing intensification, I have to agree that that this is suitable location for such medium density development. I just wish we could have had a more honest approach to it from the beginning."

Kristen Siapas

"We need to revisit this decision, and ask a few important questions. I am thankful to the residents who have pushed and advocated for their neighbourhood, and I welcome the opportunity to discuss this again at council. I'm in support of doing that with buildings like this one. But we need to consider the feedback we're getting from residents, and we need to make sure that we're not setting up a situation where a developer can acquire three properties and tear them down to build condos anywhere in the neighbourhood because we've set that precedent."

Patrick Sutherland

"I do support the development as planned. Ward 4 is as diverse as any other ward in architecture and people. Growth is what I want to see!"

Matt Marchand

"As someone who spent 12 years in the mayor's office, with experience in neighbourhood developments, it's fair to say there was room for improvement in the communication amongst the developer, city hall officials, and neighbours. This is especially true as the project changed materially and the neighbours were caught off guard. If elected, If would push for the approval process to be revisited to ensure the neighbours' concerns are heard. If project changes are required to get neighbourhood support for the proposal then those changes should happen since it didn't happen the first time around.

Edy Haddad

"I would oppose the developments of the four-storey condo building. The city has torn down a historical church, saying that they were only to build three homes on that property. They instead changed their policy and are allowing a four-storey condo, that hurts the historical integrity of our neighbourhoods. Our plan is to protect historic areas like Walkerville and ensure development matches surrounding areas. If elected I will vote against this development. I support infill developments that do not uproot entire neighbourhoods."

Mark McKenzie

"Whether I support this development or not is irrelevant, as it seems the majority of residents oppose it so therefore I would oppose it as well. As an elected member of council, we are a voice of the residents and if the majority of residents feel a certain way then we need to respect that and vote in such a way that reflects the wants and needs of our constituents. I do worry about the strain on our current infrastructure in the neighbourhood by adding 23 units on such a small lot. That's not to say that I don't favour development or redevelopment of land or property in our neighbourhoods, but it must check all the boxes, make sense, and have neighbourhood support ... and this one does not.

Giovanni Abati and Jake Rondot did not respond to CBC News before the time of publication.