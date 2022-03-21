Windsor council approves Walkerville development opposed by some residents

A contentious condo development for a vacant lot in Walkerville was approved by Windsor city council following a lengthy debate on Monday.

The four-storey condo development, applied for by Michael Spineti and Vito Galifi, will be built in the Walkerville Heritage Area at Devonshire Court and Kildare Road.

Council voted 7-3 in favour of the project.

"I vehemently oppose this development," said Antonio Buttice, who has lived across the road from the lot for more than two decades.

He was one of 13 neighbourhood residents who spoke against the project during the meeting.

"It's like trying to fit a huge square peg into a small round hole: It just does not fit."

Previous report cited by residents

Buttice and others in objection to the development cited a previous city-funded report into the area by then-city heritage planner John Calhoun, which was supported by council in 2016.

At the time, Calhoun wrote that the lot should be used for three homes.

"I want you to abide by the 2016 agreement that we already have to create three single-family dwellings on that property," said Jennifer Bastion, who also spoke at the council meeting.

Walkerville councillor Chris Holt spoke in favour of the development while acknowledging that people were concerned.

"I'm not trying to downgrade anybody's worry that this could be changing the flavour of the neighbourhood. I firmly belive this is changing the flavour of the neighbourhood for the better."

Holt said that this development will bring in more people to visit local shops while diversifying housing options for people that want to live in the area.

Holt said he looked forward to the day when infill developments aren't "as big and scary" as they are right now.

Council votes 7-3

Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac did not support the project because of the required rezoning and variances.

She said the housing crisis requires action but considerations need to be made to ensure that "in our established neighbourhoods the addition of these types of housing are appropriate."

"Residents have been very clear that in established neighbourhoods, they don't want to see them," said Councillor Fred Francis, who voted against the proposal while referencing the 2016 Calhoun report.

"The opinion of the people that live there matters to me. It has to factor into the equation."

Councillor Jeewen Gill also opposed the project.

He said that development is needed to solve Windsor's housing crisis but those projects need to be built on major transportation routes.

Councillor Gary Kaschak supported the project, highlighting the design of the building and developments in the area.

"It checks off so many boxes," he said.

Councillors Kieran MacKenzie, Jim Morrison and Ed Sleiman also voted in support of the project. Mayor Drew Dilkens left the council meeting before the item came up for debate. A spokesperson for the mayor said Dilkens excused himself because he was feeling unwell.

Incentives for neighbours pitched

"Ontario is in a housing crisis and now we need this more than ever," said Andrew Smith, a realtor in Windsor-Essex.

Smith told council that he's been in discussion with the developers, assuring them there is no desire to sell these units to investors.

He believes they'll be sold for $500,000 to $600,000 each, depending on the floor.

Smith said he wanted to create incentives for people who live in the immediate area, floating the idea of offering neighbouring residents first right of refusal when the units are listed for sale.

"Frankly, the not-in-my-backyard attitude makes it hard to build things," he said, citing growing housing prices in the province.

"It's an insulting term," said Patricia McConville, a Walkerville resident who spoke against the development and took issue with people like Smith using the "not in my backyard" phrase.

In her written submission, McConville said that the building would be too close to the sidewalk and "over-power" the other homes in the neighbourhood, among other concerns.

"What we have here is actually the system and the process working for a great outcome," said councillor Rino Bortolin, who voted in favour of the project.

He highlighted the process, calling it a "win-win" with residential meetings where people who lived in the area were able to challenge the developers to meet higher standards.

"The process has worked," he said.