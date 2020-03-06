Recent string of fires have Walkerville businesses on edge 

Walkerville Brewery owner Mike Brkovich says he's very sympathetic to the families and employees affected by a recent accidental fire that tore through the former Wineology location on Wyandotte Street.

The accidental fire began in Wineology's kitchen hood and exhaust system, burning for several hours on Feb. 20 as Windsor fire crews attempted to combat the blaze.

"It really affects much more than just the owner, who I'm sympathetic to, but all of the employees and the other subcontractors that might work for the business as well," Brkovich said. "So it affects a lot of people's live."

The Wineology blaze is only one of a recent string of fires that have ripped through homes and businesses across Windsor over the past few months.

Still, Brkovich said he's personally concerned because "one of the highest risks right now to us is fire."

Walkerville Brewery owner Mike Brkovich says businesses should have a fire safety plan and heed the advice of Windsor Fire and Rescue Services. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

And Brkovich isn't the only restaurateur concerned about that risk.

Cameron Bastien, a server at O'Maggio's Kildare House in Walkerville said the February Wineology fire was heartbreaking, especially since Wineology's Tecumseh location was the scene of an intentionally set blaze on Wednesday.

"I think it's really scary and it's just really sad, just because we're all really close in this neighbourhood and we all go to each other's places," she said. "So to have one of our families pretty much gone at this point, it's heartbreaking."

Bastien said she and others at O'Maggio's Kildare House are doing their part to prevent any possible fire.

Cameron Bastien, a server at O'Maggio's Kildare House in Walkerville, says the Wineology fire in February was heartbreaking. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"We're definitely making sure that we have everything up to code," she said. "We're doing as best as we can, and we're just hoping that this is a one-time thing or a two-time thing and it doesn't trickle down and happen to us," she said.

For his part, Brkovich said business owners worried about possible fires should contact Windsor Fire and Rescue Services and request an inspection.

"Take up any suggestions [they have], have a fire safety plan and be very prepared," Brkovich said.

Windsor fire offers inspection services for a $150 fee if a fire investigator attends a scene.