Windsor brewery earns two gold medals at Ontario Brewing Awards

Windsor's Walkerville Brewery struck gold not once but twice at the Ontario Brewing Awards Saturday, taking home two gold medals.

The brewery got the top honour for its Geronimo India Pale Ale in the English IPA category and its Kremlin Russian Imperial Stout in the Imperial Stout category.

"We're incredibly honored to win these awards! This truly reflects the hard work of our talented brewing team." said co-owner Mike Brkovich in a news release. "We congratulate all of the other Ontario winners and proud to be among them as award winning breweries."

Walkerville Brewery was not the only local beer company to go home with metal. Sons of Kent Brewing Company in Chatham won a gold in Strong British Ale for its Scotch Ale. The brewery's Juice Box beer won a silver for New England IPA and its Don't Panic Oatmeal Stout won bronze in Dark British Beer.

Meanwhile Kingsville Brewing Company won bronze in German Wheat Beer with its Hefeweizen brew.