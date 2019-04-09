Bigger plans for Walker Power building
The developers want to add a fifth floor
The developers working on the Walker Power building hope to make the project even bigger.
They want to add a fifth floor to the landmark building at the corner of Riverside Drive and Devonshire Road — a move the development and planning committee is recommending to Windsor's city council.
Karl Tanner, a consultant for the developers, said they want to take "full advantage" of the building, which is listed on the municipal heritage register.
"The idea was to add the fifth floor, add a little more square footage," said Tanner. "It provides some additional office space and also amenity space for the tenants of the building."
The Walker Power building is currently four-storeys high and 107 years old. The plan is to use the ground floor for commercial use, with business office use on the second, third and fourth floors. The proposal for the fifth floor addition includes stepping the fifth floor back from the existing building facade.
The building has been empty for the last 19 years. The owners are signing up tenants, with expected move-in dates of September 2019.
