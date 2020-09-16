Student opting for virtual learning missing social aspects of in-class instruction

The first day back to school looked very different for public elementary students enrolled in virtual classes.

About one-quarter of all elementary and secondary students in Windsor-Essex opted for virtual learning following the distribution of surveys to students' families three weeks ago. The remaining majority elected to return to in-person learning.

Walker Hounsell started Grade 5 Wednesday and said while it's safer for him to learn from home, he has fond memories of the social aspect of attending school in-person.

"I really miss going into school. I feel like I didn't take advantage of the time that I had at that school," said Hounsell, recalling hangouts with friends.

"But the good thing about online learning is that you can't get COVID through a screen."

Hounsell, along with his fellow virtual classroom peers, will still get a lunch break and be allotted time to go outside. That has the nine-year-old planning to visit the park nearby to his house, he said.

"We can still do normal things that you would do in an average school — except the teacher is on your computer, not in your class."

Hounsell added he's excited to see his friends again, even if it's just through his computer screen.

His mom, Therese, said she considers herself lucky that she only has one child to care for and all the educational resources Walker needs at home.

Walker Hounsell started Grade 5 Wednesday and says while it's safer for him to learn from home, he has fond memories of the social aspect of attending school in-person. 0:55

"He really want to be back to school. We never thought a 10-year old-would say this," she said, adding Walker met his teacher this past Monday.

In line with her son's wishes, Therese said she wanted Walker to go back to school in-person. But after he got sick playing outside last month, she didn't feel comfortable doing that.

"In our house, it's been a stress-free experience for the most part because we knew what was coming. We prepared him to be ready for whatever was going to happen outside of his learning environment," said Therese.

But she's "disappointed and frustrated" over what she describes as poor communication from the school board to parents.

His mother, Therese Hounsell, says she's fortunate to have the necessary resources at home to make online learning run as smoothly as possible for son.<br><br>She says she's frustrated and disappointed with the public school board with its lack of clear direction and communication. <a href="https://t.co/AKPHacOBZE">pic.twitter.com/AKPHacOBZE</a> —@tahmina_aziz

She also takes issue with a recent incident which saw pornographic images distributed on an online platform between students. At the time, teachers were unable to access the platform for moderation purposes.

"Somebody has to be responsible and take ownership of the fact that we did know that kids are going back to school this week. IT could prepare for these things. They could they could have waited another week to start school and work out the kinks," said Therese.

Furthermore, she said it's "very difficult" to accept that some students went back to school earlier this week not knowing what they were supposed to be doing.

"You've got thousands of families, thousands of caregivers, thousands of children all embracing unnecessary stress to try to make this unrealistic deadline."