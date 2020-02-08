Wait times skyrocket at Ontario distress centre after Windsor Downtown Mission cuts text, online chat services

Neta Gear says she was terrified and panicked when she learned that Windsor's Downtown Mission could no longer afford to run text and online chat services through its Distress Centre.

Earlier this week, the Downtown Mission announced it was forced to scale back a number of the services it offers, as well as completely eliminate its text and online chat service on Jan. 31 as a result of failing to meet 2019 funding goals.

Though Ontario residents experiencing crisis can still call the Downtown Mission's phone lines for help, Gear — who serves as the executive director for Distress and Crisis Ontario (DCO) — said wait times to connect to a text- or chat-based volunteer have skyrocketed.

"Within the day we were already seeing the impact," she said.

What is Distress and Crisis Ontario? The DCO offers 24/7 support for individuals looking for a listening ear. Volunteers part of member organizations from across the province are trained to help with everything ranging from stress to suicidal ideation. Phone calls, texts and online chat messages are spread out to volunteers across the province.

Before the Downtown Mission was forced to pull its more than 50 volunteers, Gear said wait times were between five and eight minutes.

Now that the Mission no longer has staff responding to text and chat messages, however, people face wait times of up to an hour to connect with a volunteer.

"There is a direct impact on people who are in crisis, who are experiencing severe stress and suicidal ideation," Gear said.

The problem, as Gear explained it, is that the lack of support from the Mission means that the remaining 100 or so DCO volunteers across Ontario now have to respond to the same number of calls, despite the lack of additional staff.

Gear added that the remaining DCO member organizations now have to take on costs that were previously borne by the Downtown Mission.

"This service isn't funded by the government or any other organizations at this point," said Gear, adding that it costs $8,000 each month just to pay for the technology used by her organization. "So we're having to fundraise to provide this service."

This is a real setback for us. - Neta Gear, Executive Director, Distress and Crisis Ontario

Gear said she's already received a number of complaints from people upset that they're not able to receive what can sometimes be vital support in a timely manner.

"On a daily basis, people are messaging me, sending me emails, leaving voicemails," she said.

Gear will be be travelling to Durham region for a DCO membership meeting on Feb. 28 to determine how to move forward now that the Mission is no longer able to provide support.

"This is a real setback for us," she said.

Volunteer 'praying' the Downtown Mission is able to fund its Distress Centre

While the DCO's members try to figure out how to better help Ontarians looking for help, a former Downtown Mission Distress Centre volunteer says she's been in touch with others to brainstorm ways to bring back the Mission's text and chat program.

Amanda Marinovich began volunteering at the Mission in November 2018. She said she's especially worried about her repeat clients — people with whom she and others had formed emotional connections.

"Certain people are unwilling to talk about the scary things that have to be talked about and they need help for, on the phone," she said. "They're willing to open up [through text] and really have conversations that they wouldn't have on a normal bases on a telephone or in person."

Amanda Marinovich is a former volunteer with the Downtown Mission's Distress Centre in Windsor, Ont. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"So I'm just worried. I'm scared to know what will happen, and I'm just praying that the service comes back as soon as possible."

Speaking to CBC News on Wednesday, Downtown Mission executive director Rev. Ron Dunn said it cost his organization approximately $80,000 each year to cover the costs of the Distress Centre.

He added it would cost at least an additional $1 million — plus the $3.5 million the Downtown Mission raised in 2019 — to bring back all of the services that were scaled back and eliminated.