Here's what you need to know to vote in the Ward 7 byelection

The long-awaited Ward 7 byelection takes place next week but advanced polling begins Tuesday.

Ward 7 residents have waited several months to vote in a new councillor after Irek Kusmierczyk vacated the seat at the end of 2019 when he was voted into office as the MP for Windsor-Tecumseh.

The byelection was initially scheduled for April 27, but was pushed to Oct. 5 due to the pandemic.

Advanced polling takes place this week from Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday.

Voting will be held in person at the WFCU Centre with "special pandemic protocols," according to the city.

Watch: Here's what you need to know about voting in the byelection:

CBC's Sanjay Maru spoke with Terri Knight Lepain, the city's manager of records, elections and freedom of information and privacy, about how to vote in this week's Ward 7 byelection and how voting will look different. 1:15

Meet the 12 Ward 7 candidates

CBC News spoke with the 12 candidates running to become the city's Ward 7 city councillor. Candidates discussed their most relevant experience, what the biggest issue in their ward is and how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way they continued to campaign.

The 12 candidates vying for the position are: Igor Dzaic, Farah El-Hajj, Michelle Gajewski, Jeewen Gill, Barb Holland, Ernie Lamont, Greg Lemay, Michael Malott, Angelo Marignani, Thérèse Papineau, Albert Saba and Howard Weeks.