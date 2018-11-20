Brass memorial plaques stolen from Sarnia Centennial Park

Brass memorial plaques bearing names of the dead have been stolen from Centennial Park, which sits on Sarnia's waterfront.

The plaques are part of the Memorial Garden, sponsored by the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON), and have anywhere from 10 to 20 names on them.

"We're talking about a place where people go to memorialize their loved ones," said Remy Boulbol, major of major gifts southwest Ontario with VON. "It's an atrocious thing for someone to do."

Boulbol first heard about the thefts from a man who visited the park Sunday night and noticed a plaque with his brother's name on it was missing. The next day, the "vast majority" of them were gone.

The incident has been reported to Sarnia police, and Boulbol said she is awaiting information about the investigation.

In the meantime, VON is reaching out to families who have donated to have their loved ones' names on the plaques.

"Just know that VON is doing all in our power to make good for the families and to restore the damage that's been done. And that's all that we can do at this time," said Jon Jewell, senior manager of resource development and community relations.

The non-profit is hoping community members will step up to help with the restoration process.

"We are a charity, and these are dollars that were donated to be able to make these plaques," she said. "We're looking to find those dollars to be able to get those back up as quickly as possible."