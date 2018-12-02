Volunteers distribute more than 100 sleeping bags for the city's homeless

A team of volunteers gathered at Charles Clark Square in Windsor on Sunday to hand out sleeping bags for people who are homeless.

Natalie Bourgoin organized the Sleeping Bags for the Homeless drive. With help from the community, she was able to collect more than 100 sleeping bags to give to those who need them.

She said she became motivated when she learned how many people are homeless in Windsor-Essex.

According to a report from the City of Windsor released earlier this year, 197 people are homeless in the region on any given night.

"It moved me, it scared me. It was really unfortunate just to see what's really happening out here," Bourgoin said.

"It's not right for anybody to have to live in those types of circumstances. So, sleeping bags might not be the cure of what's going on, but I mean, it might make a little difference to those people."

She's been gathering sleeping bags for the last five weeks and said it's been amazing seeing the community get together to support the cause.

Free meals distributed as well

In addition to sleeping bags, meals were also distributed.

A group of volunteers helped out during Sunday's campaign. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Justice Fournier, one of the owners of The Hub restaurant, made healthy sandwiches on Sunday for those who stopped by. He said he wanted to give people a better meal than what they might be used to.

"I absolutely love what Natalie's doing and the fact that she took it upon her own initiative to go and get it done," he said.

Volunteers have been spreading the word about the campaign, letting people know at the Downtown Mission that this would be going on.

'Smallest acts of kindness can really make a difference'

The primary place for handing out the bags was Charles Clark Square at The Hub restaurant.

Natalie Bourgoin, with help from volunteers and the community, gathered more than 100 sleeping bags to distribute to homeless people in the city. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Bourgoin said volunteers also distributed sleeping bags out to parts of the city where there's a heavier saturation of people who are homeless.

"I think it's important just to get involved. In any which way, shape or form, it doesn't have to be big sleeping bag drives like this," she said.

"Anything that moves you, motivates you, just a little bit can do a huge difference for people out here. Just the smallest acts of kindness can really make a difference."

Bourgoin said she'd like to run the campaign again next winter.

"I'm really proud of our community. YQG does really care."