Volunteer turns 93, shows no signs of slowing down

If Basil McLaughlin wasn't volunteering each day for Meals on Wheels, the 93-year-old jokes he'd instead be "watching Trump on television."

Wednesday just also happens to be his birthday, and he still plans to hand deliver meals to those in need as he's done for the last 28 years.

"I got nothing to do, I get some exercise and I can afford to do it, so I do it," said McLaughlin.

It's also National Volunteer Week in Canada, where an estimated 12.5 million people give back to their community. McLaughlin is one of nearly 200 volunteers who cook, package and serve 160 hot meals across Windsor each day for Meals on Wheels.

Many friendships over 28 years of volunteering

He spends his mornings five days a week, serving a specific route each day. Along the way, he's developed many friendships and personal connections.

"I like doing it and there's a nice bunch of people you sit and talk to for a while," said McLaughlin.

After 40 years of working for Ford in Windsor, he retired and started serving meals. Back in 1991, McLaughlin's friend introduced him to Meals on Wheels. He hasn't looked back since, and has no plans of pumping the brakes.

"And she come over to a visit and she said she needed a driver and the next day and wondered if I'd come and drive for her," said McLaughlin.

Oldest volunteer

He's also the oldest volunteer on the roster, but that doesn't slow him down.

"We're very fortunate to have his demeanour, his passion, in wanting to help our clients," said Christine Brush, program coordinated with Meals on Wheels.

"Our volunteers are very humble people. They don't ask for much, but they take great joy and great pride in just being given a simple thank you," she said.