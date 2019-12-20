Skip to Main Content
100-year-old hospital volunteer not finished helping others yet
Windsor

100-year-old hospital volunteer not finished helping others yet

For the last 12 years, Tony Peters has been volunteering on a daily basis in the cancer centre, comforting patients. 

Tony Peters says he gives people going through cancer hope

CBC News ·
For the last 12 years, Tony Peters has been volunteering on a daily basis in the cancer centre, comforting patients.  0:33

Windsor Regional Hospital celebrated a special birthday for one of its volunteers Friday — Tony Peters is 100 years old. 

For the last 12 years, Peters has been volunteering on a daily basis in the cancer centre, comforting patients. 

"It's so important that I help patients that are thinking they're going to die," said Peters. "It really helps them to carry on."

Tony Peters is 100 years old and has been volunteering at Windsor Regional Hospital for the last 12 years. (Vince Robinet/CBC)

Peters received a 42-year-old bottle of scotch and certificates from the prime minister, the premier of Ontario and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. 

According to Peters, he keeps volunteering because it's important to give people hope.

He plans to volunteer until he's 105 ... and then he'll see if he'll keep going after that. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.