100-year-old hospital volunteer not finished helping others yet
For the last 12 years, Tony Peters has been volunteering on a daily basis in the cancer centre, comforting patients.
Tony Peters says he gives people going through cancer hope
Windsor Regional Hospital celebrated a special birthday for one of its volunteers Friday — Tony Peters is 100 years old.
For the last 12 years, Peters has been volunteering on a daily basis in the cancer centre, comforting patients.
"It's so important that I help patients that are thinking they're going to die," said Peters. "It really helps them to carry on."
Peters received a 42-year-old bottle of scotch and certificates from the prime minister, the premier of Ontario and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.
According to Peters, he keeps volunteering because it's important to give people hope.
He plans to volunteer until he's 105 ... and then he'll see if he'll keep going after that.
