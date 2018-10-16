Windsor company fined $150K for death of worker who fell through skylight

A Windsor company, Vollmer Inc., has been fined $150,000 in the death of an employee who fell through a skylight in November 2016.

The worker was part of the contracting crew working to install new electrical equipment and cable for new machinery at Ventra Plastics on Kew Drive. He had been pulling heavy electrical cable onto the roof of the plant.

He was found on the concrete floor directly below a shattered skylight during a break. The worker was pronounced dead after being transported to hospital.

Windsor police ruled his death an accident.

According to the court bulletin released Tuesday, the skylight had covers on them but "no guardrails, protective coverings or other means of fall protection" to protect workers.

Vollmer Inc. pleaded guilty and Justice of the Peace Susan Hoffman also ordered the company to pay a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge.