Visitor policy slightly relaxed at Windsor Regional Hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital is slightly relaxing its visitor restrictions which were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Saturday, the hospital will allow patients to have one visitor per day during specified times, with some exceptions. The one visitor can choose a specific block of time to visit the patient and cannot attend all three times throughout the day.

Visitation times are listed below:

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (except for critical care patients)

These rules, however, differ for patients in the programs listed below:

emergency department — one visitor per patient in a 24-hour period

women in labour — one visitor per patient in a 24-hour period

pediatric or NICU patients — one visitor per patent in a 24-hour period (with a second visitor permitted as an alternate)

palliative care patients (except in critical care) — one visitor per patient in a 24-hour period (with a second visitor permitted as an alternate)

patient who are in palliative care or under an extended critical care stay — one visitor allowed between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (with a second visitor permitted as an alternate)

patients in end-of-life care — two visitors at a time in a 24-hour period

cancer centre patients — one visitor allowed for in-person physician appointments only.

mental health patients — one visitor per patient between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

renal program — visitors not allowed while patients are being started or removed from dialysis.

Visitors will be restricted if they are less than 18 years of age, are symptomatic, have been outside of Canada in the last 14 days, or have tested positive for virus in the last 14 days. Proof will be required for all negative test results.

Anyone not wearing a mask will be asked to leave the hospital premises.