Last teen charged in viral bullying video has to receive counselling, judge orders

A 17-year-old boy charged in the case where a Windsor teenager was shoved and punched on camera has pleaded guilty and was granted discharge with conditions.

Two years ago, a viral video showed a Windsor teenage girl being swarmed, repeatedly punched and yelled at. A man, three girls and one boy were charged with assault.

The judge has ordered the 17-year-old to not have any contact with people in the video and is required to get counselling, said his lawyer, Evan Weber.

Teens in Windsor, Ont. filmed themselves bullying another high-school student. 1:38

Weber said his client, who was 15 at the time, was captured by voice only and had not participated in the physical assault of the girl.

"He made some comments that were captured on the video, and he acknowledged those comments to a certain degree, encouraged the people who were committing the assault," said Weber.

Weber said the other three teens have all pleaded guilty and that, to his knowledge, the man has also pleaded guilty.