Police asking for public's assistance after 'violent home invasion' in south Windsor

Windsor police are asking for the public's assistance after a home invasion and stabbing in south Windsor.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, police received reports of a stabbing at a house in the 2200 block of Charl Avenue.

"Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from injuries consistent with being stabbed. The male was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries," police said in a media release.

Officers are now looking for four suspects who are believed to have escaped on foot, but arrived in a white 2021 Toyota Rav 4. The vehicle was seized as evidence, police said.

A 35-year-old woman who also lives in the residence was not harmed.

Police are now asking neighbours of the area to check their dashcams and security cameras for evidence.