Police asking for public's assistance after 'violent home invasion' in south Windsor
Police are asking neighbours of the area to check their security cameras and dashcams
Windsor police are asking for the public's assistance after a home invasion and stabbing in south Windsor.
In the early hours of Sunday morning, police received reports of a stabbing at a house in the 2200 block of Charl Avenue.
"Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from injuries consistent with being stabbed. The male was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries," police said in a media release.
Officers are now looking for four suspects who are believed to have escaped on foot, but arrived in a white 2021 Toyota Rav 4. The vehicle was seized as evidence, police said.
A 35-year-old woman who also lives in the residence was not harmed.
Police are now asking neighbours of the area to check their dashcams and security cameras for evidence.