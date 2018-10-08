Violent crime in downtown Windsor has people feeling cautious, some hopeful

A sense of caution is spreading throughout downtown Windsor after two stabbings and two shootings took place in the area in less than two months.

The incidents happened within Wyandotte Street, University Avenue, Church Street and Ouelette Avenue. Three of them happened between 1 a.m. and 2:40 a.m.

For those living in the downtown core, the events have sparked a number of emotions: fear, concern and even hope.

Victoria Papia attributes to high numbers in downtown Windsor as one reason why violent incidents have been occurring more frequently. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Victoria Papia said she used to do a lot of downtown shopping when she was younger, but many of those stores have now been replaced by bars.

"I think that's [had] an impact on the downtown core — a lot more bars, so there's a lot more drinking and there's a lot more rambunctiousness​."

She said she thinks it will be difficult for police to keep the entire downtown region safe, but other safety measures do need to be put in place.

"I don't remember it ever being where you had to be concerned. I have nieces and nephews that come down and enjoy themselves and I worry about them. I just pray for them."

Even those who are new to Windsor say they are concerned about going downtown.

Harmandeep Singh Benipal, an international student from India, said one of his friends was "attacked by a [steel] rod" Saturday.

Harmandeep Singh Benipal says someone attempted to steal his phone when he was sitting in a downtown restaurant Saturday night. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"We fear to go downtown in night times ... It's not safe. If you go in the downtown, you need a group of four or five people."

Others remain optimistic

Christopher Lyons has lived in downtown Windsor for the past five years. In that time, he said there's been a "significant change" in drug-related and violent crime in the area.

"I think it's transitioned to its worst point right now," said Lyons, who added that he still maintains a sense of hope for the community.

Christopher Lyons says the city's commitment of hiring more police officers is happening a "little too late." (Jason Viau/CBC)

Lyons said he doesn't see the spike in crime as a reason to be scared or worried. Instead, he looks at it as an opportunity for himself and the community to "do more."

"It does not make me [feel] very unsafe at all. I walk around all day every day," said Lyons, adding that people should keep their eyes open, look around and pay attention.

"That's always something you have to do. But it doesn't keep me from coming here, enjoying my day and spending time here."

This graphic marks exactly where the two stabbings and two shootings happened: