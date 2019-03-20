Teens take over school board meeting in push to fight timetable change

It was a different crowd at the Greater Essex County District School Board meeting Tuesday night.

About 20 students from Vincent Massey Secondary School turned out to fight a proposed change to their school's timetable.

The school is considering moving to the traditional semester system.

Right now, students can take some classes all year long in what's called a moduflex system.

"It is essentially setting students up to fail in the long run, because they're not getting the education that Massey is known for," said 17-year-old Magkafoula Christopoulos, one of four students who presented at the meeting.

Christopolous is in Grade 12 and takes several advanced placement (AP) classes. She said she believes there's too much material in AP classes to be crammed into one semester. She said she's experienced the benefits of the moduflex system, and wants other students to do the same.

Sixteen-year-old student Shilpi Brahmbhatt said the same is true for language classes, which require daily practice.

"I have taken French before [in a semestered setting], and when I got to the next year I struggled immensely, because I hadn't spoken French for the second half of the previous year so I completely forgot everything," said Brahmbhatt.

A group of students applauds after a speech protesting the proposed timetable change. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

When pressed about why Massey is re-examining its timetable, superintendent Sharon Pyke said the school principal made the decision based on feedback from staff. The school felt it was time to take a look at the issue, given that Massey is the only school in Windsor-Essex that doesn't use the semester system, she said.

Students and parents vote this week on what system they prefer.

Pyke emphasized that no decision has been made yet, and that the board is taking student concerns seriously.

"Their voices are important," said Pyke. "We are listening."