Vincent Massey students stuff Transit Windsor bus with 2,000 kilograms of food
Students spent just two weeks gathering donations
Students at Vincent Massey Secondary School stuffed a Transit Windsor bus with more than 2,300 kilograms of food donations for the Unemployed Help Centre.
The school wrapped up its fourth annual food drive Tuesday. The event pits classroom against classroom to see who can collect more food. One class bought out three stores worth of tuna — that's 500 cans — to donate.
Take a look at all the food that was collected at Vincent Massey High School for this year's Sounds of the Season. <a href="https://t.co/VtgqtS1fUV">pic.twitter.com/VtgqtS1fUV</a>—@tahmina_aziz
Lynda Davidson, the food bank coordinator at the UHC said she appreciates the school's help.
"I think it's important that our youth is aware of what's going on in our community," she said. "It's a great opportunity for them to give back."
Hissan Majid, a Grade 12 student, said it's important to give back to the community.
"Anyone ... can be in a position where they're homeless or they don't have food ... they have a family to support," he said.
Alaina Hannagan, another Grade 12 student, said she's proud of her school for their contributions.
"We brought in so many cans and we're able to help the less fortunate in our community. ... It's just wonderful to see how giving our students are here."
