Two arrested after firearms reported at Vincent Massey

Two men were arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing guns onto a school property in Windsor.

According to Windsor police, students at Vincent Massey Secondary School alerted school officials of people on school property in the possession of firearms Thursday afternoon.

Investigation revealed two occupants of a white Ford Focus had been on school property looking for another student. Those two men left the school area before police arrived.

Police identified a residence associated with the suspects and arrested an 18-year-old from Brampton, Ont. and an 18-year-old from Windsor without incident.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted around an altercation that occurred between students earlier in the week.

The Brampton individual has been charged with 11 firearm-related charges and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The Windsor man has been charged with occupying a motor vehicle in the presence of firearms.