'He was in distress': video has Windsor man asking for help for the city's most vulnerable

Walking down the street, walking his dog, Tim Zeytinoglu saw something so shocking, the only thing he could think of doing was calling for help.

Sitting steps from the front door of Dougall Avenue Public School early this month was a man who appeared to be struggling with the side effects of drugs.

"You could tell he was in distress, you could tell he was cold and hot and itching himself," said Zeytinoglu, who noted his clothes were strewn over the front lawn of the school.

This video shows a man in distress outside of a Windsor public school. (Submitted by Tim Zeytinoglu) 0:25

"I was scared because you don't know if a kid is going to come out. It was right before their lunch time so I know some kids leave the premises."

Zeytinoglu said after calling emergency services he took out his phone to record the scene on Facebook Live, to show the public what he says he sees on a regular basis in the community.

Principal says issue was handled appropriately

The principal of the school, Joe Younan, told CBC the issue was well-handled — police were called and kids were in their classrooms behind the locked security doors of the school.

He explained he had his eye on the situation from the minute it began until it was resolved by Windsor police.

Younan acknowledged the school's location near the downtown can be challenging, but that making sure students are safe is the school's top priority, adding he hasn't dealt with something quite like this situation before.

He said the doors of the school are always locked and people have to be buzzed in to enter.

EMS and police came to the school, and police ended up taking the man away.

Windsor police said they did respond to a man in distress located outside of Dougall Avenue Public School that day but would not release more information.

Crisis management

​Generally speaking, Windsor police inspector Tammy Fryer explained when police respond to incidents of this nature, it could go a few different ways.

Inspector Tammy Fryer with Windsor Police Service says police work in tandem with EMS to respond to people in a crisis. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"If it's a person in crisis, every situation has to be treated differently. If they're in crisis, what kind of crisis is it? Is it mental health and addictions crisis where they're acting out, 'wigging out' if you will from the drugs? Or it's a medical crisis? So we will respond in tandem with EMS, our ambulance service, and they'll be assessed by ambulance with respect to their medical condition. If they're a danger to themselves or others, we have to apprehend them under the mental health act and we would bring them to the emergency department."

As for why in this situation the man was taken by police and not EMS, Fryer said there are a lot of things at play the public probably isn't privy to.

"This person could have been somebody that was wanted, could have had outstanding warrants, and could have needed to go into our cells, and both cleared medically. And the decision was made to bring him into custody to face whatever outstanding charges that he might have been looking at. That in that circumstance is what I would foresee might have happened there."

'Number one issue'

Zeytinoglu explained his intentions with the video were not to embarrass the individual — but to show the very raw reality of what he claims to witness in his neighbourhood, and throughout the city, on a daily basis.

Leaders in the community say that if you see someone in distress, exercise compassion, and call police. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"I have seen the core of Windsor and nothing being done," he said. "I am worried about that person's dignity as much as the child."

He's calling on politicians and the city's senior level administration for help.

Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin says he understands the frustration because he lives it and sees it regularly.

"I get calls every single day. It's the number one issue facing our community, is the issues tied to addiction, mental health, homelessness," he said, adding that he believes that sharing the video on social media was not the best way to approach the situation.

"It does more harm than good. This is a school that deals with these types of issues. It's a public school embedded in a downtown neighbourhood. The issues that are prevalent in that downtown neighbourhood are things that this principal and the parents deal with all the time."

The Greater Essex County District School Board says schools partner with police regularly, buildings are secure at all times, and this was an isolated incident.

"For Dougall, it's an urban scenario. Our families know and understand that. And I'm quite confident that in that situation all was well," said superintendent of education Jeff Hillman.

What should the public do?

Marilyn Weller, the manager of mental health services at CMHA in Windsor, explained that the issues of homelessness, mental health and addictions are intertwined and difficult to separate.

Marilyn Weller says that issues around mental health, homelessness and addictions are difficult to separate. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

She said when a member of the public comes across someone in crisis, compassion is the best approach, and relying on police is always a good option.

"Anytime that you see something that doesn't look like what you would expect to see, somebody who's acting out, somebody who may be responding in ways that are disturbing to you, never hurts to call the police and ask for some consultations, assistance," she said.

"Quite often, it's just a matter of somebody maybe just needs a helping hand. Maybe they haven't eaten anything in a few days. Maybe they haven't had access to medications that they would normally take. It's hard to keep track of all of that if you're looking for a place to lay your head every night."

Both Weller and Fryer said that more resources are needed to help people in the city.

A 'community tool kit' coming

Fryer said there are a lot of invested organizations in the community working to address these issues.

She said police have been working with the Canadian Mental Health Association, Family Services Windsor-Essex, and the Homeless Coalition to develop what they're calling, a community tool kit.

There will be educational workshops and online resources to educate the every day citizens — residents, business owners — on what to do when they come across a person suffering with a mental health issue or an addiction and appears to be in crisis.

"I'm very hopeful that our response to the downtown issue and the downtown problems that we have with respect to mental health and homelessness and addictions are going to be addressed and there's going to be some resolutions at play."

The tool kit is meant to come out next year.

As for Zeytinoglu, he said the crime and homelessness in the city is driving him out. He said he's moving to London.