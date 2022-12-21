Holiday cards bring cheer to folks in assisted living

Two years ago Holly Brush wanted to give back to the community. She and her six-year-old son Jonah Greer decided to write holiday cards for those who may not get any.

"Help to put a smile on somebody's face and we came up with the idea that we would write some Christmas cards and we thought of the Victoria Manor as a spot to maybe write some cards and drop them off and for people that don't have people visit them," said Brush.

The first year she said she got six names and her son drew pictures in the cards and they wrote a message inside. After that Brush said she sent a message to Victoria Manor, an assisted living facility, asking for more names.

The next year, they wrote cards to everyone staying there.

"We had a little group in Mitchell Park downtown area encompassing Victoria Manor and we kind of put that out to the community in that group and there was quite a few people that thought that was a great idea and wanted to contribute," she said.

About 100 people helped write cards. Each person making 10 cards, which Brush then picked up and delivered before Christmas.

Cards will be delivered at Victoria Manor, an assisted living facility, before Christmas. The facility's executive director said everybody there thinks what the community does is great. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"Everybody thinks it's great. They love participating. In fact, a couple people this year early on in December contacted me and say, 'Hey, Holly, you're going to do it again this year?'" she said.

She's hopes the traditions will continue. The cards completed this year will be dropped off by Friday.

"You know, a lot of people don't have family or people come visit them there. So it's just a little something that you know, makes you feel a little bit better," Brush said.

There's 110 people living in Victoria Manor, said its executive director, Christine Dubruiel, many of whom get cards.

"They enjoy it immensely," she said. "I would say over half, don't have any family or have family that don't talk to them. So it really brightens their day whenever they receive these cards over the holidays."

Outside of getting a little holiday cheer Dubruiel said they're missing having visitors.

"We used to have friendly visitors come in, but obviously with COVID everybody stopped doing that. So they miss that. They miss groups of people coming," she said.

People would come in and sit and chat, which helps keep the residents social.

"A lot of the residents don't like to leave the building, so having people come in, they enjoy that."