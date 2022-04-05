What's open and closed in Windsor on Victoria Day

Several City of Windsor services and offices will be shut down on Monday due to the Victoria Day weekend.

The city is closing its administrative offices for the day, and has also announced a number of changes to its other services.

City facilities and services

The following services and facilities will be open on Monday, May 23:

The Windsor-Essex 211 Call Centre.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub at Windsor Water World.

Lakeview Park Marina.

The following facilities and services, meanwhile, will be closed or cancelled Monday:

The 311 Customer Contact Centre.

All branches of the Windsor Public Library.

Museum Windsor's Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House.

Parking enforcement offices.

Transit

Transit Windsor will operate on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Victoria Day.

Transit Windsor customer service on Chatham Street West will be open, but the sales office on North Service Road East will be closed.

Recreation

All arenas and pools will be closed.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be closed.

All recreation centres will also be closed, unless they're hosting an advance poll for the June 2 provincial election.

Garbage and recycling

All garbage and recycling pick-up that normally takes place on Mondays will be delayed one day, and instead take place on Tuesday, May 24.

The public waste drop-off and household chemical depots at the corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road will be closed on Monday.

Malls

Windsor's Tecumseh and Devonshire malls will also see revised operating hours on Monday.

Tecumseh Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Devonshire Mall from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.