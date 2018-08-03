What's open, what's closed in Windsor for Victoria Day

Here's what is open and what is closed in Windsor for the Victoria Day holiday.

City services

City of Windsor offices are closed Monday. The next council meeting is May 27.

The 311 call centre will be closed Monday. Regular office hours will resume Tuesday. The 211 call centre remains open 24/7.

There will be no garbage or recycling collection services on Monday — collection will be delayed by one day, but residents should refer to their waste collection calendar for details.

The public drop off depot at Central Avenue and E.C. Row Expressway will be closed Monday.

There will be no parking enforcement for Victoria Day.

Parks and recreation

All community centres are closed Monday with the exception of previously scheduled rentals.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre pool is the only public pool that will be open, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fitness centre at WIATC is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park is open Monday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Libraries and museums

All locations of the Windsor Public Library are closed for the holiday. Regular hours resume Tuesday.

The Chimczuk Museum and Francois Baby House locations are normally closed Mondays and will remain closed for the holiday.

Transit Windsor

City buses will operate on a Sunday or holiday schedule for Monday. The tunnel bus will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Enwin Utilities

Enwin will not have anyone in the office on Victoria Day. The emergency phone line will be available at 519-255-2727.

Devonshire Mall

Devonshire Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Alcohol

LCBO stores will be closed on Monday. All Beer Store locations will also be closed.