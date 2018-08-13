Skip to Main Content
'Mechanical issues' left Toronto-bound Via train stuck in Thamesville for six hours

'Mechanical issues' left Toronto-bound Via train stuck in Thamesville for six hours

People headed to Toronto Sunday night were stuck in Thamesville for about six hours as they waited for a rescue train.

Passengers were not allowed to get off the train to seek alternate modes of transportation

CBC News ·
It was a long night for people headed to Toronto on the Via Rail train. (Canadian Press)

Via Rail passengers headed to Toronto from Windsor Sunday night were stuck for six hours due to mechanical issues.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Percy Hatfield was on the train and he said it did not arrive at Union Station in downtown Toronto until roughly 4:30 a.m.

The trouble started when the train got to Thamesville.

"They made the announcement that we're having water problems, that there wasn't enough water to cool the engines," Hatfield recalled.

And after the Thamesville fire department showed up to cool off the engines, the water started leaking.

"And the water kept coming out, there's nothing the firefighters could do about it," said Hatfield.

In the end, passengers had to wait for a rescue train.

They were not allowed to get off the train, said Via Rail in a tweet, as it was not a secure location and alternative transportation was not possible.

A regular trip without delays from Windsor to Toronto is estimated to take around four hours.

Hatfield said the company is offering a full refund to all passengers on the train.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us