Via Rail train leaving Windsor for Toronto collides with vehicle in Chatham-Kent
A Via Rail train leaving Windsor for Toronto collided with a vehicle in Chatham-Kent, Via Rail and witnesses confirm. 

Chatham-Kent Police are investigating a 'serious motor vehicle collision'

CBC News ·
Via Rail tweeted to confirm that Train 76 collided with a vehicle on the track. Train 76 departed from Windsor en route to Toronto. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

According to a tweet from Via Rail, Train 76 hit a vehicle on the track, and that train will be delayed by upwards of three hours. 

Passengers onboard the train have been tweeting about the collision, explaining that the incident occurred as the train was approaching Chatham Station.

Meanwhile, Chatham-Kent Police say they are currently investigating a serious motor vehicle collision on Keil Drive South, and that the road is closed between Richmond Street and Park Avenue West.

Police confirmed on Twitter that one critically-injured patient was treated and transported by paramedics.

Though they have not confirmed that this incident involved a train, they are asking drivers to avoid the area.

More to come.

