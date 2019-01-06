Via Rail train leaving Windsor for Toronto collides with vehicle in Chatham-Kent

A Via Rail train leaving Windsor for Toronto collided with a vehicle in Chatham-Kent Sunday afternoon, Via Rail and witnesses confirm.

According to a tweet from Via Rail, Train 76 hit a vehicle on the track, and that train will be delayed by upwards of three hours.

Here’s a look at the scene where <a href="https://twitter.com/CK_EMS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CK_EMS</a> say a vehicle collided with a passenger train in Chatham this afternoon. <a href="https://t.co/wgp4V9Buhw">pic.twitter.com/wgp4V9Buhw</a> —@ChrisEnsingCBC

Passengers onboard the train have been tweeting about the collision, explaining that the incident occurred as the train was approaching Chatham Station.

Hi Dustin, train 76 hit a vehicle on the track. I don’t have any information about the incident itself except that train will be delayed by approximately 3+hrs. Are you onboard 73 or at a station? ^NK —@VIA_Rail

Meanwhile, Chatham-Kent Police say they are currently investigating a serious motor vehicle collision on Keil Drive South, and that the road is closed between Richmond Street and Park Avenue West.

Police confirmed on Twitter that one critically-injured patient was treated and transported by paramedics.

Unfortunately the <a href="https://twitter.com/viarail?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VIARail</a> train I'm taking home from Windsor just hit a vehicle at a level crossing as we were approaching Chatham station. Excellent response by first responders but don't know the condition of the vehicle occupant(s). <a href="https://twitter.com/CKPSMedia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CKPSMedia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ckfiredept?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ckfiredept</a> —@homerski

Though they have not confirmed that this incident involved a train, they are asking drivers to avoid the area.

More to come.