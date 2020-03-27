Via Rail employee who worked in Quebec City-Windsor corridor tests positive for COVID-19

A Via Rail employee who worked in the Quebec City-Windsor corridor has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Thursday.

The employee worked most recently on March 14 and 15 — on board trains 61, 44, 643, 68 — and didn't begin experiencing symptoms until March 18, president and CEO Cynthia Garneau said in a statement.

According to Garneau, the employee phoned health authorities on March 20, was tested on March 21, and Via received confirmation on March 23.

The employee didn't report to work "at any time" while experiencing symptoms, she said.

"The employee is being monitored by public health authorities, is in isolation and VIA Rail continues to follow up directly, hoping for a prompt recovery," she wrote. "All our thoughts are with our colleague."

Via has informed all employees and crews that could have been exposed to the employee.

"Although possible exposure remains minimal, we have made sure that all our employees and crews were notified as soon as we were made aware of the situation, and we will remain in contact with them through the following weeks," wrote Garneau.

"We continue to contact passengers who might have been in direct or indirect contact with our employee."