One dead in collision with Via Rail train

A Chatham woman has died after her vehicle collided with a Via Rail train Sunday.

Around 2:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the collision on Keil Drive in Chatham. Officers on scene removed the woman from her vehicle and attempted life-saving measures.

The 54-year-old woman died after being rushed to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

The Transportation Safety Board said signal crossings were functioning normally at the time of the collision.

No passengers on the train were injured, and the Toronto-bound train was delayed for about three hours.