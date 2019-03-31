One dead in collision with Via Rail train

Skip to Main Content
A Chatham woman has died after her vehicle collided with a Via Rail train Sunday.

A woman died after being rushed to CKHA with critical injuries

The Chatham-Kent Police Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Around 2:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the collision on Keil Drive in Chatham. Officers on scene removed the woman from her vehicle and attempted life-saving measures. 

The 54-year-old woman died after being rushed to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

The Transportation Safety Board said signal crossings were functioning normally at the time of the collision. 

No passengers on the train were injured, and the Toronto-bound train was delayed for about three hours.

