Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Health unit issues COVID-19 exposure notice for Vets Cab

In an alert issued Tuesday, the health unit said anyone who used a Vets Cab taxi between April 16 and April 20 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. 

Health unit did not specify the cab number

CBC News ·
Vets Cab is one of the companies listed to help drive people to vaccine appointments for free. The company began offering the service last week. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure in a Vets Cab. 

In an alert issued Tuesday, the health unit said anyone who used a Vets Cab taxi between April 16 and April 20 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. 

The health unit did not include a specific cab number in its news release. 

Vets Cab is one of the services being used by the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce to offer free taxi rides for people living in hot spot postal codes in the region who need to get to a vaccine site. 

The company began offering the service on April 19. 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now