Health unit issues COVID-19 exposure notice for Vets Cab

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure in a Vets Cab.

In an alert issued Tuesday, the health unit said anyone who used a Vets Cab taxi between April 16 and April 20 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

The health unit did not include a specific cab number in its news release.

Vets Cab is one of the services being used by the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce to offer free taxi rides for people living in hot spot postal codes in the region who need to get to a vaccine site.

The company began offering the service on April 19.