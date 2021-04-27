Health unit issues COVID-19 exposure notice for Vets Cab
In an alert issued Tuesday, the health unit said anyone who used a Vets Cab taxi between April 16 and April 20 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure in a Vets Cab.
The health unit did not include a specific cab number in its news release.
Vets Cab is one of the services being used by the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce to offer free taxi rides for people living in hot spot postal codes in the region who need to get to a vaccine site.
The company began offering the service on April 19.
