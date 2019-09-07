Appointment of Robert de Verteuil to police board 'doesn't reflect' Windsor, says activist

The Progressive Conservative government's appointment of former PC candidate Robert de Verteuil to the Windsor Police Services board doesn't reflect the city's demographic makeup, according to a community organizer.

Remy Boulbol, a Windsor-based community organizer and activist said the members of the police services board need to reflect the community they serve.

"This board doesn't reflect any of that," she said.

De Verteuil, who lives in downtown Windsor, said he applied to the city's police services board because he believes in participating in democracy.

"You need people who are going to volunteer, who are going to offer their service," he said. "You need oversight, you need governance and you need it to be effective."

De Verteuil also ran as a PC candidate in Windsor-Tecumseh during both the 2011 and 2013 provincial elections. He said his experience with corporate governance, as well as his current work as a cybersecurity consultant with Newvic Technologies in Windsor, would afford him the opportunity to contribute to the board.

Windsor-based community organizer Remy Boulbol says the Windsor Police Services board doesn't currently reflect the community it serves. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"Cybersecurity and data issues are something that are becoming more important and more prevalent in policing," he said. "Also, as a downtown resident, a lot of special crime issues are centered on the downtown and that's definitely an experience I've lived through and hopefully I can bring that to the table as well."

Once de Verteuil is sworn in, he'll join an all-white, all-male police services board.

De Verteuil acknowledged the need for diversity, pointing to the fact that his parents are West Indian immigrants as an example of "something different that I can bring to the board."

"As to the entire makeup of the board, obviously I'm just one person, but definitely keeping in mind the diversity of the community, the changing makeup of the community and how we represent ourselves and how we speak to the issues that are prevalent in the community, you have to consider everyone, and I'll certainly bring that to the table," he said.

Still, Boulbol said the police services board needs to be more diverse.

Boulbol was clear that her concern isn't with de Verteuil himself. Instead, she's concerned that women and people of colour in Windsor aren't represented.

"There is no reason why in 2019 in Windsor Essex, Ontario we don't have enough qualified men and women of colour, Aboriginal men and women, Asian men and women, black men and women, Arab men and women … to sit on boards and committees," she said.

Boulbol said she encourages current and future members of the Windsor Police Services board to "get out there" and have conversations with individuals from different backgrounds than their own.

"Understand that the people that you're representing do not look like that board," she said. "Why are their experiences different?"