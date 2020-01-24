Windsor cardiologist sentenced to 2.5 years for possession of child pornography

LaSalle, Ont. cardiologist Dr. Ashim Verma has been sentenced to two and half years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Verma is prohibited from attending parks and other areas where children may be, has a 20-year weapons ban and will be on the sex offender registry for 20 years.

He pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

A seven-month internet-related investigation conducted by LaSalle police and Ontario Provincial Police resulted in Verma being charged.

He was charged with one count of making child pornography available, as well as two counts of possessing child pornography.

Verma was previously affiliated with Windsor Regional Hospital.