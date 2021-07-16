Longtime landlord disheartened to see Windsorites priced out of rentals. Here's why

In 2003, Ryan Rayner started investing in properties as a retirement strategy, but never thought that in nearly two decades, he'd see rental prices jump to where they are.

Rayner owns about 10 properties in Windsor and LaSalle that he manages and leases to those looking, and he's disheartened to see locals priced out of their own neighbourhoods.

But that trend, says Rayner, is largely due to a broken provincial system meant to protect both landlords and tenants who find themselves in difficult rental situations.

"The landlord tenant board in Ontario is really forcing us to be picky with with who we select. They've really made us raise the bar because there's a huge backlog of cases in the courts," he said.

The landlords that survived the lean times, we're now benefiting from that. But you don't want it to feel like it's at the expense of people that can't find homes, - Ryan Rayner, Windsor-Essex landlord

"So if you take a chance on someone and they can't pay, then you're got the privilege for paying their rent for the duration of them being in there so it can take a long time to evict a bad tenant."

Rayner explains that a lack of protection from the system means landlords have to raise rents and be very picky with who they choose as tenants — including making it difficult for people to qualify.

The severe backlog of Ontario's Landlord and Tenant Board is something felt across the province, and has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Both landlord and tenants in Windsor-Essex have expressed their frustration on the issue in recent years.

In addition to that, another major trend Rayner is seeing is the sheer volume of people applying for a rental.

"Back in 2008, I might get one phone call a week for a place to rent," he said. "Now I get a crush of people calling. There's just so much competition for a place right now."

Rayner explained that he gets hundreds of calls, emails, texts and social media messages for just one listing at a time. He also sees people try to outbid his tenants that have already moved in, though he has not accepted those offers.

One of Rayner's properties on Goyeau Street in Windsor. (Submitted by Ryan Rayner)

The majority of offers are also coming from out of town, pricing out locals.

"Unfortunately, some of the people that need homes the most — almost always those are the ones from Windsor. They are desperate for a place, and those are the ones sometimes that aren't as qualified," said Rayner.

"I have to protect myself, my family, my future, but I found you can you can do that and still sleep at night as well."

Rayner said he has very mixed feelings as a landlord because he survived the "lean times" and is now benefiting from a hot market.

"But you don't want it to feel like it's at the expense of people that can't find homes," he said.