Here's what some landlords are asking of tenants, before they see Windsor-Essex rentals

As the hunt for a rental property in Windsor-Essex heats up, some newcomers to our region say they're getting odd asks from landlords — even before they see a property.

Ronny Sorto is moving to Windsor this month, as he is set to begin a new engineering job across the border in Michigan. Sorto said he heard it would be a hot market, but he wasn't expecting landlords to ask so much of him —including detailed financial information for a potential guarantor.

"It was for their employment history and their proof of income and all this stuff," said Sorto, explaining he himself has a good job and credit and doesn't need someone to back his rental.

"And there's this other one I remember, sent me this online application thing, too and it involved sending them $100 E-transfer deposit that's good for three showings of different places."

Sorto said the latter interaction sounded "scammy" and was disappointed he was expected to pay before even viewing potential properties.

I understand for other people with families or even with pets, it's probably really hard to find a place right now, especially with these intensive steps that some people require, - Ronny Sarto, soon-to-be resident of Windsor

Ahead of his new job, Sorto visited Windsor to see some potential properties he'd like to rent and was surprised how different the photos were from the actual properties.

"I would say it's hard to keep your expectations high. After my search and then seeing them in person, it just made me dread looking at more places," he said.

Overall, Sorto found himself a place to rent after multiple viewings and signed a lease this week.

"I know I'm in a lucky, I guess, privileged position to have a good job coming up for me and I'm just a solo single guy," he said.

"But I understand for other people with families or even with pets, it's probably really hard to find a place right now, especially with these intensive steps that some people require."

Babal Gilhotra is also looking to move to the City of Windsor from Montreal, Quebec. He said in a message to CBC News that the asks from landlords seem extreme.

"For me the weirdest thing was how much are my fixed expenses so that they can calculate my income and expenses and can estimate that I can afford the rent," said Gilhotra.

He's also struggling with the costs of about $1,400 to $1,800 for a two-bedroom apartment plus utilities.

"The most annoying thing in the search is the kitchen interior. I don't know how people are building their kitchens? They don't have counters next to stove," he said.

"I don't know how somebody is supposed to cook without a counter. Means they don't want to invest in the apartment but they want to earn, that's all."