Windsorite brothers give support to political crisis in Venezuela homeland

Political turmoil in the hometown of two Windsorites from Venezuela have them hoping for positive change.

Luis Mendez and David Mendez have been in Canada for almost a quarter of a century after they immigrated in 1994.

This week, opposition leader Juan Guaido claimed to hold presidency in the country, vowing to remove socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.

A number of countries, including Canada and the U.S., have recognized Guaido as the interim president.

The Mendez's, watching this unfold in Canada, say it's a time of hope and change for Venezuelans who have long been suffering under Maduro's regime.

"[The Maduro government] overextended their power in many ways. They've held illegitimate elections. They're not real elections," said David, a middle school teacher in Windsor.

Poverty in hometown

From 2012-2017, David returned to Venezuela to teach, where he said he had experienced things like being robbed at gunpoint, despite living in a good neighbourhood.

He said people were pushed to desperate places because of the "extreme poverty."

"You see people eating out of the garbage, people with children, it's just heartbreaking," said David.

The political events in Venezuela is a sign of hope for David Mendez, who says people living under the Maduro government are in extreme poverty. 2:42

Eventually he felt the country was too unsafe, and returned with his wife and child. However, some family members are still in Venezuela, including his grandmother. He and Luis, have been supporting those family members with funds on a regular basis.

Luis, who runs True Fitness Windsor, said this is not the first time Venezuelans have fought against the Maduro government. But this time, it's on a much larger scale.

He described seeing photos of his cousins on the streets of Caracas, which have been flooded with people showing support of Guaido's leadership.

Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, greets supporters during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela Jan. 23, 2019. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)

"It's been a time for change towards democracy, towards a new leader that is going to run a government that is ran with integrity, that is ran with the interest of the Venezuelan people on the forefront of things, like a government should be doing," said Luis.

David wants Canadians to support Venezuelans in their protest for a new government.

"They are good people, they are not terrorists by any means," said David.

"They are working people, who are just trying to make a living, feed their family and have a stable lifestyle."