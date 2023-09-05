Organizers urge action on Islamophobia as trial begins for man accused in killing members of Afzaal family

The trial of the man accused of killing members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., has one member of the Muslim community in Windsor, where the trial is taking place, calling for unity and action on Islamophobia.

Amna Masoodi is an organizer of Windsor's annual walks for solidarity in honour of the Afzaal family.

She says the trial could be re-traumatizing for the Muslim community.

"It feels like, again, it's fresh and new and we have to go through the feelings again and then acknowledge the fact that still nothing is really being done," Masoodi said.

The Afzaals were out for an evening walk in suburban London on June 6, 2021, when they were struck by a vehicle. Yumnah Afzaal, 15, her parents Madiha Salman, 44, and Salman Afzaal, 46, and family matriarch Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed. A nine-year-old boy survived.

Nathaniel Veltman is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Police and prosecutors allege he was motivated by anti-Muslim hate.

The trial was moved from London to Windsor for reasons covered by a publication ban.

Veltman on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to the charges. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

She said she's undecided on whether or not she will attend the trial — bur urges Windsorites to use this as a time to come together against hate and Islamophobia.

Masoodi encouraged Windsorites to check in on their Muslim friends and neighbours, and to call out Islamophobia when they see it.

"Whether you're Muslim or not, just the idea of a family, an entire family, three generations being killed, anyone can relate to that. You don't have to be Muslim to relate to that."

Anti-hate group calls for national strategy

Fareed Khan is the founder of Canadians United Against Hate. He said Islamophobia has continued to increase even since the deaths of the Afzaal family members.

Fareed Khan is the founder of Canadians United Against Hate.

"Unfortunately neither the federal government nor provincial governments are doing what is needed to fight the hate that we're seeing," Khan said.

Windsorites should make sure they follow the trial, he says. He also called on Canadians to contact their MPs and advocate for a co-ordinated national anti-hate strategy.

"We have seen hate targeting various communities recently had across the country and God forbid that another such incident should happen to any community," Khan said.

"To prevent anything like that happening in Windsor — or for that matter any other part of the country — again, they need to take action," he said. "Hate is insidious."

Opening arguments in the trial are expected to begin next week, and the trial could last as long as three months.