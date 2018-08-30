Rash of vehicle thefts under investigation in Chatham-Kent

A rash of stolen vehicles in Chatham-Kent this week is being investigated by police.

A total of four vehicles, and one cargo trailer were stolen sometime between Monday and Thursday of this week, according to Chatham-Kent police.

A Chevy Equinox and Dodge Avenger were stolen around the same time on O'Neil Street. At the time of the theft, one of the vehicles did not have license plates attached to it. The other vehicle was recovered by police after being abandoned.

The cargo trailer was stolen from a business in Morpeth, Ont.

Another vehicle was taken from a home in Dover Township. And the fifth vehicle was stolen from a farm field on Manning Road in Chatham-Kent.

