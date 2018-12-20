Skip to Main Content
Vehicle fire closes eastbound Hwy. 401 in Chatham

The eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 through Chatham are closed due to a vehicle fire.

There is no word on when the road may reopen

Eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 through Chatham are closed due to a vehicle fire. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Emergency services attended the scene between Communication Road and Kent Bridge Road around 1 a.m. 

All eastbound lanes are closed.

