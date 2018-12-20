Vehicle fire closes eastbound Hwy. 401 in Chatham

The eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 through Chatham are closed due to a vehicle fire.

Emergency services attended the scene between Communication Road and Kent Bridge Road around 1 a.m.

All eastbound lanes are closed.

TRAFFIC HAZARD: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> EB between Communication Rd and Kent Bridge Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChathamKent?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChathamKent</a> - Emergency services attending for vehicle fire. ^jt —@OPP_COMM_WR

