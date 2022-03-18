Two people dead, one person seriously injured after three vehicle collision near Wheatley: OPP

Two people are dead and one person has "serious" injuries after a three vehicle collision between Leamington and Wheatley Friday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

In a news release, police said that around 6:44 a.m. an eastbound pickup truck crossed the centre line on Essex County Road 34 and "sideswiped" a utility van and then hit a westbound sedan head on.

Two people in the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital by EMS with serious injuries and the driver of the utility van is not injured, police said.

The OPP's Technical Traffic Collision investigators remain on scene for an ongoing investigation.

Police have closed Essex County Road 34 between Essex County Road 37 and Essex County Road 21 in both directions and are asking the public to avoid the area.

