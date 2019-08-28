Windsor police investigating vandalism as hate crime

Windsor police are investigating a reported hate crime stemming from an incidence of vandalism.

An SUV, parked at Parent Avenue and Assumption Street, was vandalized with spray painted words and symbols that could be considered as a hate crime.

Police responded to the property damage call Tuesday. According to police, there was a large dent in the driver's side door, the door handles were glued shut, there were scratches down the sides of the vehicle and there were two flat tires, in addition to the spray paint.

Photos of a white SUV with spray painted words and symbols have been circulating on social media for the last 24 hours. Those photos show the word 'Arab' and a swastika-like symbol painted on a white SUV, as well as spray painted lines down the opposite side of the vehicle.

Windsor police would not confirm the photos were of the SUV in their media release. Sgt. Steve Betteridge told CBC News the police did not feel a photo would be helpful to release at this time, and so would not be providing one.

"If anyone has information regarding anyone doing property damage at that location to the vehicle described in that release, that they would come forward with that information," said Betteridge.

The case is under active investigation.