Donation of vehicle opens up opportunities for Leamington family

A Leamington resident said receiving a new vehicle through the United Way's Rebuilding Wheels Rebuilding Lives will open up new opportunities for her and her family.

Paulina Martinez Morales and her family were presented with the minivan, which was fixed up by students from Leamington District Secondary School (LDSS), on Thursday.

It's the 15th vehicle donated by the Rebuilding Wheels Rebuilding Lives program, which provides used vehicles to people in need.

"It means that I have an opportunity to do better things for me and my family," Martinez Morales said.

She'll be using the vehicle to get to and from school. Martinez Morales, who came to Canada from Mexico four years ago, studies at St. Clair College, which is a 45-minute drive from her home.

Previously, she'd get a ride to school, or take the bus or a taxi, as she and her family were unable to afford a vehicle of their own.

"I'm not able to to save money, because all of my money is for my family, my needs, the school, the doctor appointments," she said.

Mark Dewhurst, auto shop teacher at LDSS, said the van was donated by another teacher. Students then made the necessary repairs to get it ready for donation.

"We have a great facility, in a newer school, with all the proper equipment," he said. "It's great to be able to give a working, and a safe vehicle, to a person in need."

Hunter Enns was one of the students who worked on the van prior to it being donated. He and his fellow Grade 11 shop students waxed and polished the vehicle prior to it being donated.

"It makes me feel great," he said. "I'm very proud to be a part of this."

"I love to give back to the community."

The donation was one of three the Rebuilding Wheels Rebuilding Lives program made this week.

"The program provides a simple solution that ensures families have equitable access to economic opportunities in our region," Lorraine Goddard, CEO of United Way Centraide Windsor-Essex County, said in a media release.