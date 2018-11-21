Vallée named head coach for men's pro team, 'surprised' to be chosen

Being female was never part of the discussion, says Chantal Vallée as she prepares to take on both head coach and general manager duties for the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

Vallée is the first women in basketball history to hold both roles with a professional men's team. She is the second woman to be head coach.

"It really sends a message that it doesn't matter today what your gender is," said Vallée. "You can be hired for anything that you want to do."

Chantal Vallée is the first female head coach and general manager of a professional men's basketball team. (Edwin Tam)

The Honey Badgers join five other teams in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Play begins May 2019 and team rosters must be at least 70 per cent Canadian players.

Vallée says it was a "surprise" to be chosen.

"I was on sabbatical, writing a book and I got this email from the president of the club," said Vallée. The club was putting together a pool of names for the job and asked if Vallée wanted to be considered. She said yes.

"Not thinking at all that he would ever call back."

In a release, the president of the Honey Badgers says the team will rely on Vallée's success.

Vallée is widely regarded as one of the best. - John Lashway, president of Hamilton Honey Badgers

"Vallée is widely regarded as one of the very best, with a remarkable record for winning that few have come close to matching" said John Lashway.

Vallée has been the head coach of the University of Windsor women's basketball team for 14 years, where she took the Lancers to five consecutive national wins — and she'll continue in that role.

"I'm totally and completely still the head coach of the Lancers basketball team," said Vallée. "There was tremendous support from the university."

The CEBL is what Vallée calls a "short" league, playing 20 games in just 15 weeks.

When asked by Windsor Morning's Tony Doucette how being female will play into coaching men, Vallée said that wasn't a factor.

"I think the question is more how am I going to approach that these men are professional. I'm not going to address gender. They want to be treated with respect, they want to win and I want the same."

(Ian Shalapata)

The league hopes to attract players on pathways to the National Basketball League.

"They're going to be ready to play," said Vallée. "I'm excited, I'm planning and putting a vision together, a plan for the team."

Lashway hopes hiring Vallée sets an example.

"Both female and male coaches will see that merit and accomplishment can overcome barriers and create opportunities previously believed unattainable."