Windsor-Essex might not be able to play the 'border city' card to get COVID-19 vaccine priority

Though health officials in Windsor-Essex want to see the region prioritized for a COVID-19 vaccine since it borders the United States, this may not be enough to push locals to the front of the line.

On Tuesday, the region's medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said that the area's case rate qualifies it for lockdown and that with the sharp rise in cases, he hopes Windsor-Essex is one of the first places to receive vaccine doses. Part of his rationale is the large number of cross-border workers, specifically those who work in Michigan's healthcare field.

But epidemiologist and professor emeritus Tim Sly at Ryerson's School of Public Health told CBC News that while everyone is trying to justify their need to be vaccinated first, distribution depends on a number of factors.

"Everybody is saying, well I should be first because of ... and another group is saying I should be first because of ... and we see this sort of squabbling in line here. So risk-based decision must be based on where it's going to save more lives, save more illnesses and especially saving the health system from imminent collapse, which it's just on the verge of doing in many communities right now," he said.

The provincial government has said that more than 85,000 doses will be available in Ontario later this month and that 1.2 million people should be able to get vaccinated within the first three months of 2021. Officials say there is still no firm timeline.

Director of University of Windsor's Cross Border Institute Bill Anderson said he doesn't think the area deserves priority.

"I don't see any clear reason why a cross-border worker should be prioritized for the vaccine, but I do think that cross-border workers should be given the opportunity to get testing and that should help them cross the border," he said.

Health care workers employed in Michigan maybe able to get the vaccine a lot sooner than they would in Canada anyway, Michigan health care consultant Zain Ismail told CBC News.

"I won't be surprised if down the road that is something that becomes mandated," he said. "Whether I worked in Canada or the U.S., any employer in healthcare has mandated things like getting the flu shot."

Proof of vaccination in Ontario

Anderson told CBC News that the two countries still haven't come up with a clear plan on how someone will show proof of a vaccine to cross, but in Ontario health officials are planning for proof of vaccination cards.

This is troublesome for truck driver Holly Noble, who told CBC News that she doesn't want to be vaccinated.

"I'm concerned that they will restrict me from crossing the border if I don't take the vaccine," she said.

Though Health Minister Christine Elliott said Tuesday that vaccination will be voluntary, it will be needed for people to take part in certain activities.

"That will be very important for people to have, for travel purposes and perhaps work purposes or going to theatres or cinemas or any other places where people will be in close physical contact when we get through the worst of the pandemic," Elliott said.

"So yes, that will be essential for people to have that," she added.

At this time, priority is being placed on residents and staff in long-term care homes located in red zones.

Windsor-Essex is currently in the province's "red-control" zone with 491 active cases as of Tuesday and 19 outbreaks.